You might now know Netflix as the go-to OTT for streaming movies, series and other interesting content. But when it was founded back on August 29, 1997, it started out as a simple video rental company in the US.



If you felt like watching a movie, all you had to do was go to Netflix's website, place and order and you'd receive the DVD via post. Once done, you had to simply mail back the DVD to Netflix. With its Watch Now feature, Netflix started offering a service where viewers could watch movies and series via their personal computers. It's easy to guess the trajectory from there and how it evolved to become what it is today. All credit goes to entrepreneurs Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings who kept evolving the idea of Netflix to suit the needs of the changing times. No wonder Netflix and Chill is a real mantra now.



Over 209 million subscribers as of July 2021, that's the number of subscribers Netflix has all over the world. Its services constitute 15% of the world's internet bandwidth as of 2020! This month saw all seasons of Downton Abbey, Navarasa, Hotel Transylvania 3, Gemini Man, Black Island and many other binge-worthy watches come to Netflix and surely, a lot more is on the way.