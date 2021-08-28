I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.



I Have A Dream is one of the greatest speeches ever given and it was delivered by none other than American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr on August 28, 1963. The occasion of March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom called for powerful and purposeful words which were effectively delivered by the Nobel Peace Prize awardee. Inspired by the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi and his own Christian beliefs, he worked towards civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience.



Over 2,50,000 civil rights supporters gathered for the cause of the civil and economic rights of African Americans and listened as King touched upon several topics. "...one hundred years later, the Negro still is not free...", he said. It was towards the end, when he started sharing more about his dreams that it really invigorated the crowd to a point that the speech is still widely quoted. It was even declared as the top American speech of the 20th century.