An English nanny with magical powers! An umbrella that turns into a parachute and many, many other abilities makes her more than just a nanny. People were enamoured when Disney's Mary Poppins hit the theatres on August 27, 1964. Not only did it go on to be nominated for a record number of Oscars, 13 to be exact, the 139-minute family film also served as the debut film of Julie Andrews. Did you know that Disney actually pushed the production of the movie only to accommodate Julie Andrews and look how it has paid off! What's more? She even won an Oscar for the movie!



If you haven't watched the movie yet, we have one word for you — Supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious. The smashing-hit song from the musical is what nostalgia is made of. By the way, Supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious is a nonsensical word that has made its way into the Oxford Dictionary, it means wonderful. Also, the word was made up solely for the song.



The movie itself is based on a series of children's books by Australian-English author PL Travers. In 2018, Emily Blunt played the role of this English nanny in the Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel, only after approval from the author's estate.