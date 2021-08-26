Many actors have joined the political race and Chiranjeevi, in all his earnestness, made an attempt when he launched Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) on August 26, 2008. The same day when he addressed a mammoth gathering of a million in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, where he later on contested and won from. This was seen as a major political development and his rallies and public gatherings were attracting more and more attention.



Unfortunately, the Megastar wasn't able to convert the attention into votes because the party ended up winning only 18 seats (out of 294) in the Assembly and zero in the Lok Sabha. In 2011, it was announced that the party would merge with the Indian National Congress.



Let’s listen

Hey Jude, don't make it bad.

Take a sad song and make it better.

Remember to let her into your heart,

Then you can start to make it better.



If there was ever a go-to pick-me-up song, it would be Hey Jude by The Beatles. Released on August 26, 1968 in the USA, it was written by Paul McCartney for Julian, John Lennon's son who was heartbroken over the fact that his parents were splitting. But it continues to comfort all kinds of heartbreaks till today.