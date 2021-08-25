A simple motorcycle engine attached to a pedal kart is what got Formula 1's greatest Michael Schumacher started as a four-year-old. That's all it took. Who cares if he crashed it into a lampost? Because his legendary career was just getting started.



It was in the same year that Schumacher's parents noticed his love for racing and enrolled him in a local racing academy. There, he was the youngest and today, he is the most remarkable. Understatement, right?



Though the above instance can be considered as the German racing superstar's debut, it was on August 25, 1991, that he made his official debut at Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. He did not go on to win that race, but do we really need to list his illustrious achievements? A joint record of seven World Drivers' Championship titles and so many more records. Schumi, as he is fondly known, has been associated with Ferrari for a long time now.



The 52-year-old retired in 2012, suffered a harrowing brain injury due to a skiing incident in 2013 and he hasn't made any public appearances plus, news around his health condition remains ambiguous. On September 15, Netflix will release Schumacher, a documentary of this iconic racer, which will reveal his, “many facets of his multi-layered personality”. Here's looking forward to it!