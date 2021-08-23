Like many other young professionals, when Srishti Taneja joined Great Learning to pursue a year-long Data Science course, she didn't know that she would also end up harnessing her inner poet. While the 23-year-old has been dabbling in poetry since she was in school, she always maintained that she wrote for herself and what she wrote wasn't meant for the world to see. But it was her strong liking for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science that led her to write a poem about it. Srishti managed to fuse what many people can't even fathom — Science and Art.

Speaking about how she achieved this feat, Srishti says, "I always noticed how people would get confused about the difference between Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. So when I got the opportunity to write for the Data Science newsletter, I knew I had to do my best to quell some of the confusion." Soon, Srishti racked her brains and tried to focus on what she knew about Machine Learning. "I wrote it down as a poem, trying my best to explain what Machine Learning is all about and how it's different from seemingly similar technologies like Artificial Intelligence," adds Srishti.

In her poem, Srishti goes on to describe how Machine Learning has caught everyone's fancy and how it is the technology of the future. "A new world of interactive robots is in formation," she writes. She also explains how it shouldn't be confused with Artificial Intelligence. "It’s a part of Artificial Intelligence not to be confused as synonyms," the poem reads.

Although Sristi usually writes about life and spirituality, this is the first time she has decided to explore something unique. "My poem has managed to help people understand the difference and know more about seemingly difficult concepts. That's what I wanted," she says. Speaking about how she got interested in Machine Learning in the first place, Srishti says, "While working as a Customer Service agent at Wipro, some of my friends inspired me to explore Data Science and that's how I got interested. I quit my job and started pursuing this course in 2020," says Sristi, who graduated with a BBA degree from Indraprastha University in Delhi.