As far as Scottish folklores go, the Loch Ness monster resides in Loch Ness, a lake in the Scottish highlands, and was first spotted on August 22, 565 by St Columba. This beast was seen proceeding towards a man on this day when St Columba fended off the attack by ordering it to "go back". And since then, this mythical creature has been reportedly sighted by many mysterious people. In 1933, the clamour grew louder when a leading daily actually set a hunter on the path to discovering this beast. He came back to report large footprints which was quickly refuted by the Natural History Museum.



But all evidence of this monster, nicknamed Nessie, is anecdotal. There have been hunters and sighters who have added to it, but there is no substantial truth.



On August 22, 1779, British explorer James Cook reached an island that he decreed to be Possession Island, just off the Northern coast of Queensland, Australia. This was two years after he had set sail on the HMS Endeavour from Plymouth. The expert mapmaker named the area New South Wales and claimed it for the British Crown. We bet you didn’t know that NASA named one of its spacecrafts after his ship!