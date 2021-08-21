The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is an Act of the Parliament of India, enacted for the protection of plant and animal species. Before 1972, India had only five national parks. The act was passed on August 21, 1972. It was after the Wild Birds and Animals Protection Act 1935 became obsolete that this Act came in and has been amended four times. But what does it cover? Let's just see



- The blackbuck, Bengal tiger and many more — these and many wild animals are protected fiercely under this act.

- National parks and declaring them so, this gains a lot of importance in the act

- Under the provisions of this act, the statutory organisation National Board for Wildlife was constituted with no one else but the Prime Minister of India as the chairperson

- Tiger conservation is one of its topmost priority

- Most importantly, the ecological and environmental security of the country is in the hands of this act



The sweet deer

Bambi arrived in the US on August 21, 1942 and what a welcome it received! Oh, you surely remember Bambi! The American animated drama film with the eponymous deer as its titular character. It was produced by Walt Disney and is the story of the white-tailed deer who is prince-in-waiting and all the life lessons it learns along the way.

