Dale a tu cuerpo alegría Macarena

Que tu cuerpo es pa' darle alegría y cosa buena

Dale a tu cuerpo alegría, Macarena

Hey Macarena



If the above lines are gibberish to you then you must acquaint yourself with the song, and not to forget the iconic steps of Macarena STAT! The original is awesome but the Bayside Boys mix, which was released on August 15 1995, was quite legendary too.



Spanish Latin pop and dance group Los del Río were the force behind the song Macarena, named after a girl of the same name, which quickly climbed the charts around the world and that step, there are several tutorials just so that people can nail the signature dance move. Bayside Boys mix (which involved a DJ discovering the original song in Spanish, taking it to his seniors who asked him to create an English version) came with the addition of English lyrics which only went on to help it become a bigger worldwide phenomenon. It was this when the song reached the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100, stayed there for a solid 14 weeks and went on to become the flavour of the 1990s.



In 100 Greatest One-hit Wonders, a documentary by VH1 that came out in 2002, the song was ranked as number one.