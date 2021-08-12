What would your first instinct be when you see three bones jutting out of a cliff? When on August 12, 1990, explorer Susan Hendrickson noticed these bones near Faith in South Dakota, USA, it turned out to be a 65 million-year-old specimen of Tyrannosaurus rex. The age was discovered via growth rings found in dinosaurs' bones, similar to the rings trees have which helps experts estimate its age.



Nicknamed Sue, after the fossil hunter Susan herself, this fossil is considered to be the best-preserved one ever discovered and is 90% complete. It took 17 long days and six people to extract all the bones.



This Specimen FMNH PR 2081 has been housed inside the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago since May 2020. With a skull that weighs 2,000 pounds plus 58 teeth intact and a height of 42 feet, Sue is easily one of the most popular fossils today.



Also, you know how T-Rex's are ridiculed because of their ridiculously tiny forelimbs when compared to the proportion of the body? The specimen gave scientists an understanding of how these large creatures used their forelimbs, bone structure, the huge skull and a whole lot more.



Did you know that Sue also has a Twitter account of its own? Check it out at SUEtheTrex.



Gleaming IBM Personal Computer, also known as IBM PC, lined the stores in the USA from August 12, 1981 and were being sold at the price of $1,500. It certainly wasn't the first computer, it was huge in size and very promising. It had 16KB of RAM and could be connected to the TV, just like other home computers. It surely furthered the cause of home PCs.