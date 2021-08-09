Do you think you type really fast? Think again.



When the National Texting Championship, yes, they have that in the USA, was conducted Austin Wierschke from Rhinelander in Wisconsin went on to win this title. Not once, but twice. The second time being on August 9, 2012.

Labelled as having “abnormally fast thumbs”, Austin won $50,000 as cash prize, but for this, he had to compete in eight rounds of this competition conducted by LG Electronics which involved him texting blindfolded and with his hand tied behind his back. There was also a round called text blitz where several phrases were thrown at the participants and they had to type it out as fast as they could. But it was Austin who won for two years straight and decided to put away the cash prize he won for college.



The tilt that made it famous

Built to serve as a bell tower, the construction of the Tower of Pisa, better known as the Leaning Towers of Pisa, took about 200 years to conclude. And yet it started leaning, why? To begin with, the construction began on August 9, 1173. It was the soft ground that it was built on that was to be blamed, it seemed like it could not take the weight of the tower. By 1990, it started learning by up to 5.5 degrees. The tilt was mended by remedial work and restricted to 3.97 degrees.