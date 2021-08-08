If you've ever felt cool walking on the zebra crossing on a deserted road, you surely must have been thinking about the iconic album cover of Abbey Road by the English rock band The Beatles. It took a policeman to halt all the traffic on the road while the photographer Iain Macmillan shot exactly six photos from the building of EMI Studios (now known as Abbey Road Studios) as the famous four from the band crossed the zebra crossing. But this was Plan B.



Plan A was more elaborate which involved them travelling to Mt Everest, but when that idea was ruled out, Paul McCartney came up with Plan B. It was also symbolic of the band walking away from EMI Studios, where they had spent many years recording songs.



Macmillan carefully chose the picture where the four musicians are walking in time and the rest as they say is musical history.



Nice guy finishes first

When New Zealand won ICC World Test Championship by defeating India, it seemed like our fellow countrymen weren't really very upset about it. Being a country where cricket is considered a religion, this was surprising. But then again, not so much because on the winning side was 'nice guy' Kane Williamson leading a team of very nice men.



"It's a special feeling. It's nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team. The heart that our team showed was commendable. It's the first time we have come away with a world title, and the 22 players who played a big part in getting across the line deserve all the appreciation," said Williamson nicely after winning ICC World Test Championship.



Kane Williamson was born gifted to the world on August 8, 1990 (yes, he is just 30!) and really, how nice is the Kiwi cricketer?