He wasn't even sure if his name will feature in the playing XI, but when it did, the footballer was ecstatic. The match was against India's traditional rivals Pakistan, but that did little to weaken his resolve. On the field, a particularly rough tackle had him limping but he got right back in form and eventually went on to score a goal and not just any goal, his first international one. His happiness knew no bounds and in that rapturous reverie he ended up celebrating the goal in front of the Pakistani audience, though post-match it was laughed off in the changing room.



And that's the story of how Sunil Chhetri, who was born on August 3, 1984 in Secunderabad, Telangana, made his international debut. Also known as India's Captain Fantastic, the 37-year-old is one of the highest international goals scorers in the world!



The Asian Icon, as dubbed by the Asian Football Confederation, has football coursing through his veins because his sisters and mother have represented Nepal in the national soccer team. No wonder he is the captain of both Bengaluru FC and the Indian national football team. But here's what is special about his birthday this year.



Football Delhi, which has been celebrating Chhetri's birthday as Delhi Football Day, have launched 37 Plus League which involves retired players. Could there be a better tribute to one of the best football players the country has ever produced?