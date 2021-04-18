It's time. Let's Debate, by The New Indian Express and Edex Live, facilitated eight invigorating debates in the junior category alone, wherein, various students from class V to VII presented their views on different topics and now, we have the winners...

While the winners were chosen largely on the basis of the marks of the judges, virtual voting took place as well and a score based on the votes polled was also included in the cumulative total. So without further ado, those who have made it past the first finish line are as follows:

Homework should be banned in every school in India

Winner: Advait Anand

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, T Nagar, Chennai

Runner-up: Radha Unmesh Mullay

CHIREC International, Hyderabad



Indian history should be a compulsory core subject from first grade

Winner: Tehniyat Nabi

Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad

Runner-up: Abhinav Vinay Menon

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala



Gaming that involves warfare should be banned in India

Winner: Shreeja Mallick

Shiv Nadar School

Runner-up: Annie Josephine Fenol

Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi



Do we still need to wear school uniforms in India?

Winner: Michelle Theophine

Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery

Runner-up: Shaurya Swaraan

Sai International School, Bhubaneswar



You learn more on the internet than from a visit to your grandmother's place

Winner: Abhijit Majhi

De Paul School, Berhampur

Runner-up: Vasundra S

Edubba School, Chennai



Instagram's minimum age should be lowered to 10

Winner: Charuhasini Chaitra Madasu

Meridian School, Hyderabad

Runner-up: Anisha Dutta

Delhi Public School, Kolkata



We should replace handwriting with typing in schools

Winner: Anjali Menon

Blooming Buds Bethania English School, Vellithuruthi

Runner-up: Aamir Ahmed

Bodhi School, Thiruvananthapuram



Cricket should replace hockey as our national sport

Winner: Minerva Siddhi

DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar

Runner-up: Aarit Kundu

National Public School, Kalkere



Wildcard entries

Khai Jun Divakar, The Choice School, Thiruvalla

Aditya A Gaikwad, RM Shah Public School, Indi

Do note that it's only the winners and the two wildcard entries that go through the next round. So congratulations, dear participants. The way forward will be tough, but you know what they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So brace yourself for the next round and get ready to debate again.

The finale will be aired on May 1.