Published: 18th April 2021
TNIE Let's Debate: And the winners of the Junior Debates are...
All participants brought their best foot forward and boy, were we blown away. So hearty congratulations, dear students. Abundantly revel in your victory until your next hurdle is in front of you...
It's time. Let's Debate, by The New Indian Express and Edex Live, facilitated eight invigorating debates in the junior category alone, wherein, various students from class V to VII presented their views on different topics and now, we have the winners...
While the winners were chosen largely on the basis of the marks of the judges, virtual voting took place as well and a score based on the votes polled was also included in the cumulative total. So without further ado, those who have made it past the first finish line are as follows:
Homework should be banned in every school in India
Winner: Advait Anand
Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, T Nagar, Chennai
Runner-up: Radha Unmesh Mullay
CHIREC International, Hyderabad
Indian history should be a compulsory core subject from first grade
Winner: Tehniyat Nabi
Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad
Runner-up: Abhinav Vinay Menon
Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala
Gaming that involves warfare should be banned in India
Winner: Shreeja Mallick
Shiv Nadar School
Runner-up: Annie Josephine Fenol
Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi
Do we still need to wear school uniforms in India?
Winner: Michelle Theophine
Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery
Runner-up: Shaurya Swaraan
Sai International School, Bhubaneswar
You learn more on the internet than from a visit to your grandmother's place
Winner: Abhijit Majhi
De Paul School, Berhampur
Runner-up: Vasundra S
Edubba School, Chennai
Instagram's minimum age should be lowered to 10
Winner: Charuhasini Chaitra Madasu
Meridian School, Hyderabad
Runner-up: Anisha Dutta
Delhi Public School, Kolkata
We should replace handwriting with typing in schools
Winner: Anjali Menon
Blooming Buds Bethania English School, Vellithuruthi
Runner-up: Aamir Ahmed
Bodhi School, Thiruvananthapuram
Cricket should replace hockey as our national sport
Winner: Minerva Siddhi
DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar
Runner-up: Aarit Kundu
National Public School, Kalkere
Wildcard entries
Khai Jun Divakar, The Choice School, Thiruvalla
Aditya A Gaikwad, RM Shah Public School, Indi
Do note that it's only the winners and the two wildcard entries that go through the next round. So congratulations, dear participants. The way forward will be tough, but you know what they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So brace yourself for the next round and get ready to debate again.
The finale will be aired on May 1.