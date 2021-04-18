Ever heard of Bhoodan Movement? It was today, in the year 1950, that Vinoba Bhave initiated it. So first things first. What is the Bhoodan Movement? Also known as the Land Gift Movement or the Bloodless Revolution, it was launched to convince landowners to give a percentage of their land to those who are landless. Who is Vinoba Bhave? A Gandhian to the core and also known as Acharya, in fact, he is known as the spiritual successor of Mahatma Gandhi.



Bhave started the Bhoodan Movement and was on foot to convince the landowners. It was in the Pochampally village of Andhra Pradesh that he tasted victory. That's the legacy of the movement and the man and this was just the beginning.



Let’s juggle

Today is International Jugglers' Day. Oh no, it's not just what you think it is about. Think of it this way, it's the day of the jugglers, those pro-multi-taskers who handle so many things that it would boggle the mind of anyone else. Research might say that multitasking is just switching attention from one task to another, but how else does one navigate the labyrinth that is our life? So here's to you, oh, multiple-things-handler. You do you, but don't forget to take care of yourself while you are at it.