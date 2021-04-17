Just one vote, that's all it took for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to fall. And who's vote made the difference? It was AIADMK, under the leadership of late Jayalalitha Jayaram, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



It all started on April 17, 1999. The opposition party called for a no-confidence motion against the Vajpayee-led NDA when the now late Jayalalitha walked out and the government fell. This made Vajpayee the first prime minister to lose a no-confidence motion twice. The first time his government was when he had to quit 13 days after coming to power. And that's how one lady changed everything.

The best game ever

All you Game of Thrones fans, today is a special day for you. Because back in 2011 today was when the series premiered on HBO. Based on the fantasy novels by author George R R Martin, this show has a fan base of its own. It's all about fighting for power and then, the struggle to keep it. Before you start rolling your eyes because of the final season, let's not. Because it remains legendary. Because this story is going to be a Harvard class, people! The question is, will you be taking it though?