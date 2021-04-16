How iconic are the trains to Mumbai? It's a rhetorical question and we are all aware of that. And the first time Mumbai, back then Bombay, heard the 'chug chug chug' of the steam locomotive train was on April 16, 1853. The train ran from Bori Bunder station to Thane and its 14 carriages which were pulled along by the Sahib, Sindh and Sultan — the three steam locomotives. This train carried 400 plus passengers and travelled 34 kilometers.



Did you know that it was built in broad gauge which is now actually the country's standard for railways.

Save them

Save the Elephant Day. Why would we need a day like this? Another rhetorical question. Our country is home to over 55% of these majestic animals and it is the state of Karnataka that has the most number of elephants.



These large herbivores are known to have an amazing memory and are highly intelligent creatures. They have over 1,00,000 different muscles in their trunks alone. Extraordinary creatures, don't you think? They are an important part of the ecosystem and we need them. And that's also why we need days like Save the Elephant Day. To remember that they are very precious and very much-needed.