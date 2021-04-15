Is the internet our go-to place for everything? Or do you get to learn more from your grandparents? We do not know the answer, but you may get better perspectives on this if you tune in to The New Indian Express' virtual inter-school debate competition, Let's Debate that streamed live on April 14. The students debated on 'You learn more on the internet than a visit to your grandmother's place'.

The largest inter-school virtual debate competition was held in association with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, MEIL and Linc Pens. The judges for the debate were Ramesh Loganathan, Professor, IIIT Hyderabad and Blessy Mathew Prasad, Senior Sub Editor/ Reporter, The New Indian Express. The speakers who won awards for best point made, best rebuttal and most humorous take in this debate were Rakesh C P, a VII grader from BGS World School, Bengaluru, Jeevana Karthikeyan, a VII grader from Amrita Vidyalayam, Kochi, Rithwik Shenoy, a VII grader from Poorna Prajna, Bengaluru.

Jeevana said that the internet needs electricity while your grandma doesn't. She added, "The internet overloads you with more than what we need and you have to pick what is relevant. You must also be cautious of fake information." Rakesh, on the other hand, said, "With a couple of clicks, the internet gives you enormous information. It also gives you the ability to reduce the cost of education and access to most experts."

Commeting on the debate, Loganathan said, "Often, the most powerful statements are the simple ones. There is a lot of conviction in truth. When you say something you believe in, it comes with a lot of conviction." Adding to that, Blessy said, "Debating is a beautiful art that will come to play in various aspects of your life later on."