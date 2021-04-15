We should replace handwriting with typing in schools. Not many of you would agree with this. But you would surely love to hear the takes of a few of the best young debaters of the country. You can hear them speak at The New Indian Express' virtual inter-school debate competition, Let's Debate that streamed live on April 15.

The largest inter-school virtual debate competition was held in association with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, MEIL and Linc Pens. The judges for the debate were Aarti Kathpalia, Founder, Tickles and Tales and Vidya Iyengar, Deputy City Editor, City Express Bengaluru, The New Indian Express. The awards were Sai Charan, a VII grader of Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad, Aamir Ahmed, a VII grader of Bodhi School, Thiruvananthapuram and Vivaan Mathur, a VI grader of Genesis Global School, Noida.

Wanting handwriting to be replaced with typing, Vivaan said, "While doing our assignments and projects, typing helps us to be more efficient. We have autocorrection, text analysis and suggestions to make what we write sound better. Typing is also easier to export and send to people." On the other hand, Sai said that while typing has its perks, one may have to say goodbye to good eyesight soon. "Writing helps you remember each and every word that you wrote," he said.