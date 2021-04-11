Let's Debate, India's largest inter-school virtual debate is here!

As we stay #StrongerTogether, we, as one of India's most adaptive media groups, are always looking at ways to engage young minds and promote new and fresh ideas. Which is what brought us to Let's Debate. The New Indian Express and www.edexlive.com have brought together over 200 students from across 35 cities and towns in India virtually to reinvent the art of debate and infuse it with a dash of decorum and dignity!

What is Let's Debate?

With a view to infuse decency back into the art of debating, we bring to you Let's Debate — a virtual school-level debating competition. Over 200 top schools from the country were invited to nominate their best debaters in either age category. And through it all, we have had the support of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science and MEIL plus our gift partners, Linc Pens.

- Employing the Oxford style of debating, we held debate orientation sessions for all the participants, answering all their queries and getting them ready for the actual debate.

- After it was recorded on a video-conferencing platform, it will be produced and aired shortly.

- Let's Debate was held for school students in two categories:

— Grade V-VII — Grade VIII-X

After conducting eight debates in the junior category, the debates are finally signed, sealed and we are delivering them to you right here. The funda is that now, the participants need to start voting and get people to vote for them. Voting is a part of the percentage and the highest number of votes might take them far, but to get past the finishing line, the judges' marks count as well. They have 48 hours and the time begins from when your debate airs. Here's the schedule.

Homework should be banned in every school in India

Streaming at: April 12 | 6 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/322JHZW

Gurumithra K | The PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore

Trisha Menon | The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai

Yashas S | Kautilya Vidyalaya, Mysuru

Aniruddha Bandyopadhyay | The Heritage School, Kolkata

Lakshanaa Udayashankar | Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kumbakonam

Radha Unmesh Mulay | CHIREC International School, Hyderabad

Khushi Jain | Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata

Riddhi Prasad | Kensri School, Bengaluru

Advait Anand | PSBB Senior Secondary School, Chennai





Indian history should be a compulsory core subject from first grade

Streaming at: April 12 | 7.15 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/2PS9zF5

Shloka Singh | St Thomas' College, Dehradun

Kshrugal Bhattacharjee | Birla High School, Kolkata

Anusha Pampapathi Desai | St Joseph's Canossian Convent, Belagavi

Abhinav Vinay Menon | Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala

Tehniyat Nabi | Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad

Jagriti Goswami | Apeejay School, New Delhi

Archana K S | Stanes Anglo Indian HSS, Coimbatore

Ananya Rout | DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, Bhubaneswar

Khai Jun Divakar | The Choice School, Thiruvalla





Gaming that involves warfare should be banned in India

Streaming at: April 13 | 6 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3d5mbBw

Mymoona Jasmine M | Limra International School, Madurai

Preethi D | Sri Ramakrishna Math Vivekananda Centenary Girls HSS, Chennai

Pratik Kumar Sahoo | St Xavier's Group of Schools/Krishmamurthy School Naya Bazar, Odisha

Annie Josephine Fenol | Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi

Jeni P S | Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam

Shreeja Mallick | Shiv Nadar School, Noida

Krish Vimalkumar | Oakridge International School, Hyderabad

Sanchita Suri | The Mother's International School, Delhi





We still need to wear school uniforms in India

Streaming at: April 13 | 7.15 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/324OWIi



Shaurya Swaran | Sai International School, Bhubaneswar

Vanshika Jhalani | Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi

Michelle Theophine | Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery

Siddhant Sen Deka | Royal Global School, Guwahati

Gayatri Patra | Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tikira

Gargee Thapa | Rockvale Academy, Kalimpong

Subhalaxmi Mishra | Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Anandapur

Aditya A Gaikwad | RM Shah Public School, Karnataka

Arya Ganesh | JSS Public School, Bengaluru





You learn more on the internet than from a visit to your grandmother's place

Streaming at: April 14 | 6 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/2RoldrT

Rakesh C P | BGS World School, Bengaluru

Rithvik Aditya Shenoy | Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Bengaluru

Jeevana Karthikeyan | Amrita Vidyalayam

Abhijit Majhi | De Paul School, Berhampur

Khushal K Gowda | Delhi Public School, Kolkata

R K Yash Vardhan | Namma Ooru Global Schools, Chennai

Amnika Suresh | Sree Sankara Vidyapeetam School, Mattanur

Vasundra S | Edubba School, Chennai





Instagram's minimum age should be lowered to 10

Streaming at: April 14 | 7.15 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3s7x5ei

Charuhasini Chaitra Madasu | Meridian School, Hyderabad

Anisha Dutta | Delhi Public School, Kolkata

Sasmit Shashabindu Dash | Little Flower School, Odisha

Mehal Mukul | KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar

Debadatta Priyadarshi | Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School, Bhubaneswar

Saket Subhadarshee | Delhi Public School, Kalinga, Phulnakhara

Joanna Teresa Antony | Army Public School, Bolarum, Hyderabad

Atul Arya | Hindustan International School, Chennai

Oviya M | Sri RM Jain Vidhyashram, Tiruvallur





We should replace handwriting with typing in schools

Streaming at: April 15 | 6 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3taqkKb

N Shruti Sneha | DAV Vedanta International School, Kalahandi

Madan Rajasekaran | Hindustan International School, Chennai

Anjali Menon | Blooming Buds Bethania English School, Vellithuruthi

Sai Sharan Ballapuram | Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad

Saniddhyaa Uniyal | Army Public School, Dehradun

Vivaan Mathur | Genesis Global School, Noida

Aamir Ahmed | Bodhi School, Thiruvananthapuram





Cricket should replace hockey as our national sport

Streaming at: April 15 | 7.15 pm

Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3dRVoI5

Minerva Siddhi | DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar

Iffah Fathima | Abdul Salam Rafi Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram

Anjan Hari | Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom

Aarit Kundu | National Public School, Kalkere

Samaira Chitlangia | La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata

Sri Gowri J | Amrita Vidyalayam, Ettimadai

Y G Ananya | PSBB, KK Nagar, Chennai

Vimarsh Kannan | Loyola School, Chennai

