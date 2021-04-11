Published: 11th April 2021
TNIE Let's Debate: Full schedule, voting links and everything else you need to know
Let's Debate, India's largest inter-school virtual debate is here!
As we stay #StrongerTogether, we, as one of India's most adaptive media groups, are always looking at ways to engage young minds and promote new and fresh ideas. Which is what brought us to Let's Debate. The New Indian Express and www.edexlive.com have brought together over 200 students from across 35 cities and towns in India virtually to reinvent the art of debate and infuse it with a dash of decorum and dignity!
What is Let's Debate?
With a view to infuse decency back into the art of debating, we bring to you Let's Debate — a virtual school-level debating competition. Over 200 top schools from the country were invited to nominate their best debaters in either age category. And through it all, we have had the support of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science and MEIL plus our gift partners, Linc Pens.
- Employing the Oxford style of debating, we held debate orientation sessions for all the participants, answering all their queries and getting them ready for the actual debate.
- After it was recorded on a video-conferencing platform, it will be produced and aired shortly.
- Let's Debate was held for school students in two categories:
— Grade V-VII — Grade VIII-X
After conducting eight debates in the junior category, the debates are finally signed, sealed and we are delivering them to you right here. The funda is that now, the participants need to start voting and get people to vote for them. Voting is a part of the percentage and the highest number of votes might take them far, but to get past the finishing line, the judges' marks count as well. They have 48 hours and the time begins from when your debate airs. Here's the schedule.
Homework should be banned in every school in India
Streaming at: April 12 | 6 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/322JHZW
Gurumithra K | The PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore
Trisha Menon | The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai
Yashas S | Kautilya Vidyalaya, Mysuru
Aniruddha Bandyopadhyay | The Heritage School, Kolkata
Lakshanaa Udayashankar | Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kumbakonam
Radha Unmesh Mulay | CHIREC International School, Hyderabad
Khushi Jain | Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata
Riddhi Prasad | Kensri School, Bengaluru
Advait Anand | PSBB Senior Secondary School, Chennai
Indian history should be a compulsory core subject from first grade
Streaming at: April 12 | 7.15 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/2PS9zF5
Shloka Singh | St Thomas' College, Dehradun
Kshrugal Bhattacharjee | Birla High School, Kolkata
Anusha Pampapathi Desai | St Joseph's Canossian Convent, Belagavi
Abhinav Vinay Menon | Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala
Tehniyat Nabi | Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad
Jagriti Goswami | Apeejay School, New Delhi
Archana K S | Stanes Anglo Indian HSS, Coimbatore
Ananya Rout | DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, Bhubaneswar
Khai Jun Divakar | The Choice School, Thiruvalla
Gaming that involves warfare should be banned in India
Streaming at: April 13 | 6 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3d5mbBw
Mymoona Jasmine M | Limra International School, Madurai
Preethi D | Sri Ramakrishna Math Vivekananda Centenary Girls HSS, Chennai
Pratik Kumar Sahoo | St Xavier's Group of Schools/Krishmamurthy School Naya Bazar, Odisha
Annie Josephine Fenol | Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi
Jeni P S | Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam
Shreeja Mallick | Shiv Nadar School, Noida
Krish Vimalkumar | Oakridge International School, Hyderabad
Sanchita Suri | The Mother's International School, Delhi
We still need to wear school uniforms in India
Streaming at: April 13 | 7.15 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/324OWIi
Shaurya Swaran | Sai International School, Bhubaneswar
Vanshika Jhalani | Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi
Michelle Theophine | Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery
Siddhant Sen Deka | Royal Global School, Guwahati
Gayatri Patra | Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tikira
Gargee Thapa | Rockvale Academy, Kalimpong
Subhalaxmi Mishra | Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Anandapur
Aditya A Gaikwad | RM Shah Public School, Karnataka
Arya Ganesh | JSS Public School, Bengaluru
You learn more on the internet than from a visit to your grandmother's place
Streaming at: April 14 | 6 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/2RoldrT
Rakesh C P | BGS World School, Bengaluru
Rithvik Aditya Shenoy | Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Bengaluru
Jeevana Karthikeyan | Amrita Vidyalayam
Abhijit Majhi | De Paul School, Berhampur
Khushal K Gowda | Delhi Public School, Kolkata
R K Yash Vardhan | Namma Ooru Global Schools, Chennai
Amnika Suresh | Sree Sankara Vidyapeetam School, Mattanur
Vasundra S | Edubba School, Chennai
Instagram's minimum age should be lowered to 10
Streaming at: April 14 | 7.15 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3s7x5ei
Charuhasini Chaitra Madasu | Meridian School, Hyderabad
Anisha Dutta | Delhi Public School, Kolkata
Sasmit Shashabindu Dash | Little Flower School, Odisha
Mehal Mukul | KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar
Debadatta Priyadarshi | Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School, Bhubaneswar
Saket Subhadarshee | Delhi Public School, Kalinga, Phulnakhara
Joanna Teresa Antony | Army Public School, Bolarum, Hyderabad
Atul Arya | Hindustan International School, Chennai
Oviya M | Sri RM Jain Vidhyashram, Tiruvallur
We should replace handwriting with typing in schools
Streaming at: April 15 | 6 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3taqkKb
N Shruti Sneha | DAV Vedanta International School, Kalahandi
Madan Rajasekaran | Hindustan International School, Chennai
Anjali Menon | Blooming Buds Bethania English School, Vellithuruthi
Sai Sharan Ballapuram | Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad
Saniddhyaa Uniyal | Army Public School, Dehradun
Vivaan Mathur | Genesis Global School, Noida
Aamir Ahmed | Bodhi School, Thiruvananthapuram
Cricket should replace hockey as our national sport
Streaming at: April 15 | 7.15 pm
Watch it at: https://bit.ly/3dRVoI5
Minerva Siddhi | DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar
Iffah Fathima | Abdul Salam Rafi Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram
Anjan Hari | Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom
Aarit Kundu | National Public School, Kalkere
Samaira Chitlangia | La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata
Sri Gowri J | Amrita Vidyalayam, Ettimadai
Y G Ananya | PSBB, KK Nagar, Chennai
Vimarsh Kannan | Loyola School, Chennai
You can also:
Vote for your favourite debater at www.edexlive.com/debate