It is a never-ending struggle for left-handers to try and adjust to products meant for right-handers in our country. But they won't have to worry anymore, help is on its way! This Pune-based couple set up, Left Hand Shop, India’s first company that caters exclusively to the needs of left-handers in 2016. Their company provides school stationery and cricketing equipment from local and international brands along with their own brand called MyLeft.



Sandeep Pavitter Singh, founder of Left Hand Shop, realised the problems a left-hander faces when her eight-year-old son had trouble writing with gel pens. At times he could not even decipher what he was writing and thus started avoiding to write completely. His class performance suffered as well due to his problem with writing.

We found out that other left-handed kids face the same problems and the products they have been using to write are not meant for left-handers. So we decided we will buy products for him online. As they are not available in India, the products come with an added import duty — a left-handed pen cost Rs 1,500 and a sharpener was Rs 600 on Amazon

Sandeep Pavitter Singh, Founder, Left Hand Shop



They called their friends abroad and asked them to send products whenever someone is travelling to India, but this was not a permanent and convenient solution. "It was just a temporary solution. How many could we get at once? Kids tend to lose their stationary often, and once they get used to it, it would be difficult if it is not available to them later on," she adds.



That's when Left Hand Shop was born. "We thought of making it available in India and come up with a permanent solution to provide these products to all left-handers. At first, we spoke to several companies who were already manufacturing left-handed products but it took over six months to convince them to manufacture for the Indian markets. Our aim was to create awareness first because whenever I went out and spoke to people about such products they would not know that customised products for left-handers are available and can be used," explains Sandeep.

Convenience at its best: The Left Hand Shop sells products like left-handed Scissors, sharpeners, paper cutters, ruler scales, clipboards, writing books, pens

One of MyLeft’s popular products is the metal sharpener worth Rs 28. Some other products include a pouch, priced at Rs 99, that includes left-handed school stationery. A left-handed clipboard is also a part of the range that also includes neutral and fun products like clay and playing cards.



"We made deals with companies abroad that manufacture for us to get these products at a price similar to those used by right-handed people in India. Affordability was the main aim since the beginning. We started with kids' products as we felt it was most important. We saw that because of unavailability, some parents forcefully convert their children into right-handers. There are still prejudices and superstitions among Indian families that using the right hand is the correct thing to do. You should eat with your right hand, give things to other people with the right hand and other such things," says Sandeep. She plans to manufacture more products within the country and make them readily available to the Indian audience.



One can buy specialised left-handed products online from the Left Hand Shop website.