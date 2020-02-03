Raghuram Rajan Published: 03rd February 2020 HBD Raghuram Rajan: 10 things that will make every Indian proud of the former RBI Governor Edex Live Edex Live Share Via Email Raghuram Rajan was born on Feb 3, 1963 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh into a Tamil Brahmin family but his roots were all over the place as they travelled (Pic: PTI) His father was among the first RAW agents. Assigned to the Intelligence Bureau, his father, R Govindarajan, was posted to Indonesia in 1966 (Pic: OutlookIndia) He was an IIT topper. From 1974 to 1981, Rajan attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram.In 1981 he enrolled at IIT Delhi for bachelors (Pic: PTI) In 1991, he received a PhD from MIT for his thesis titled Essays on Banking under the supervision of Stewart Myers (Pic: PTI) He was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the London Business School in 2012, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2015 and Université Catholique de Louvain in 2019 (Pic: PTI) The Research Papers in Economics project ranks him among the world's most influential economists, featuring him in the top 5% of authors. He was awarded the inaugural 2003 Fischer Black Prize (Wiki) He predicted the first BIG recession. Rajan warned about the growing risks in the financial system. Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence called him a 'luddite' (Pic: PTI) Following the financial crisis of 2007–2008, Rajan's views came to be seen as prescient and he was extensively interviewed for the Academy Award-winning documentary Inside Job (2010) His book, Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy, won the Financial Times/Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year award in 2010 TIME he got his due. In 2016, he was named by Time in its list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World'. That very year, he stepped down as RBI Governor just before demonetisation happened