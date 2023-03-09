India vs Australia Test series is ongoing and the fourth test is scheduled today, March 9. In the third test match, Australia won by nine wickets and India was in the lead in the test series with two wins (as of March 8). The fourth test match today will determine whether India will take the lead in the series or will it be a tie.

India vs Australia test this year is set to be a highly anticipated match between two of the top cricketing nations in the world. With both teams boasting an impressive lineup of skilled players and a long-standing competition, the match is a thrilling contest between the two teams. Fans from around the world will be eagerly waiting to see which team will come out on top in this exciting clash of cricketing titans.

Since today's match is happening at the Narendra Modi stadium, are there any special proceedings that one must note?

Today, on March 9, during the fourth test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cricket diplomacy is taking place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese came together to celebrate the 75 years of the relationship between the two countries. The two leaders took centre stage as special guests at the world's biggest cricket stadium before the toss of the high-octane test series finale. This is drawing attention from fans and media around the world and this is now seen as building a strong relationship between both countries. PM Modi presented Rohit Sharma with his brand new test cap while PM Anthony presented one to Steve Smith, the captain of the Australian team.

Who are Playing 11 for the Test 4 match today?

The Indian cricket team for the upcoming matches includes Rohit Sharma as captain, along with notable players such as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. The team also includes wicket-keepers KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan, as well as bowlers R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and all-rounder Shreyas Iyer.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team will be led by Steve Smith and features players such as Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and Mitchell Starc. Other notable players include Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. With these strong lineups, fans can expect some intense matches between the two cricketing powerhouses.

What is the history between India and Australia, especially in terms of their cricketing rivalry? India and Australia share a long-standing cricketing competition, having faced each other in 105 test matches over the years. Out of these, India has emerged victorious in 32 matches, while Australia has won 44 times and 28 matches have ended in a draw. Interestingly, only one match between these two teams ended in a tie. This competitive history between India and Australia has created a sense of excitement and anticipation for fans leading up to every new match.

The two teams have a reputation for being highly skilled and competitive on the field. Australia is known for its strong pace attack, while India has some of the best spin bowlers in the world. Both teams boast top-notch batsmen who are capable of scoring big runs under pressure.

In recent years, India vs Australia Test series has been especially thrilling. The 2020-2021 series saw India pulling off a historic win, despite several injuries to key players, with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team to victory. As the teams prepare to face each other once again in the upcoming test matches, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top this time.

What are people saying about India vs Australia match on social media?

Fans and several cricketers have taken it up on Twitter to share their excitement about the match, especially with the presence of the Prime Minister of the two countries.

