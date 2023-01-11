Indians woke up to watch Naatu Naatu win the Golden Globe Award today, January 11. And the movie RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is truly rising and roaring, setting records and making history, not just in Indian cinema but also globally. The song bagged the Golden Globe Award 2023 in the Best Original Song category.

The whole team, Director SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama Rajamouli and son SS Karthikeya, Music Director MM Keeravani and his wife Srivalli, actors Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao (NTR) and Konidela Ram Charan along with their better halves Lakshmi Pranathi and Upasana Konidela and Producer Shobu Yarlagadda attend the 80th awards ceremony of Golden Globes 2023 in Los Angeles on January 11.

India's highest-grossing film of all time, RRR, was also nominated for another category, Best Foreign Film. But unfortunately, it couldn't win. Nevertheless, the whole of India is celebrating its win for Best Original Song by not just listening but also shaking their legs to this song again. Congratulations are pouring in for the team on social media. So, what does it mean for the team to win this global award? What are the reactions? And who is the main reason behind the success of this song? #WhatTheFAQ is here to spill some beans.

What are the Golden Globe Awards?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presents the Golden Globe Awards annually in recognition of outstanding achievements in motion pictures and television during the previous year. And this year, it's the 80th award ceremony. And on December 12, 2022, the nominees for the awards were announced.

What is Naatu Naatu?

Featuring superstars NTR and Ram Charan, Naatu Naatu is a song from the Telugu movie RRR. This song was composed by MM Keeravani. This peppy dance number was written by renowned Indian lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose and was rendered by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava. Not to forget those dance sequences with spectacular steps were choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

What are the highlights of Naatu Naatu song?

The song starts off with British men criticising both actors for differences in dance styles. Thereafter, the actors NTR and Ram Charan start off with Naatu Naatu meaning desi naach. The main highlights observed are the confidence Indian men depict with their stunning dance moves. Especially, dancing off with a carefree attitude and making foreigners dance to the same.

Additionally, both actors look stunning and maintain great energy throughout the song.

Who is Keeravani?

He is an Indian film composer, playback singer and lyricist, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, along with other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. To recall, Keeravani also known as MM Kreem, is a renowned artist and shot to fame across the world with the Baahubali movie in 2017. He is also a cousin of SS Rajamouli.

MM Kreem was awarded Filmfare Award for Best Music Director – Telugu in 1997 (Annamayya) and later in 2018, he was given Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist – Telugu for Baahubali 2. Besides these, as per reports online, he is a recipient of eight Filmfare Awards, eleven Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

What was Kreem's winning speech?

As per a video posted by the Golden Globe Awards Twitter Handle, the music composer thanked all the artists and special thanks were expressed to his beloved wife Srivalli and his brother/director SS Rajamouli. This is what he said after winning the award:

"Thank you very much HFPA for the prestigious award Golden Globe. I'm very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife who is sitting right there. This award, it's been a practice, age-old practice to say that this actually belongs to someone else, not me. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because, I mean, my words. This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. And, In order of priority, Mr Prem Rakshith who animated the Naatu Naatu song. And without him, it wouldn't have happened. And Kalabhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kalabhairava who rendered the song with high energy. NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan who are with us, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all, and last but not least Mr Salu Siddharth and Jeevan Babu who programmed the song. Wonderful work. Thank you very much. I just want to. I just want to say a few words. Thank you, Srivalli."

Who else was nominated for this category?

Taylor Swift for Caroline from Where the Crawdads Sing



Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz, Alexandre Desplat for Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio



Benjamin Rice, BloodPop, Lady Gaga for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick



Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Tems for Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

What are the reactions?

Here are a few reactions from social media like Instagram and Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose,@Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999,@AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

Director SS Rajamouli: SPEECHLESS