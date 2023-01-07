Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami will be visiting the sinking town of Joshimath today, January 7. About 600 families have also been evacuated. The disturbing news of the houses and roads in the town developing huge cracks and a temple collapsing has been a cause of worry over the last few days. According to the news reports, land subsidence has been going on over the past year, but has escalated in the last 15 days.

Why? And what about the evacuated people? Let's take a look.

Why is the land under Joshimath sinking?

There are three broad reasons. Though the town of Joshimath is located at an altitude of 6,150 feet, it lies on a geological faultline and is close to two others, due to which, the area is classified under the high-risk seismic Zone-V. The area is also prone to extreme rainfall and is surrounded by water bodies, like mountain streams, glaciers and rivers, which make it vulnerable to floods, landslides and erosion.

The topography of the region, with loose soil and huge boulders adds to the risk. However, the natural disasters aside, unplanned and rapid constructions in the area, using heavy machinery, have also largely contributed to the land subsidence.

What is happening there now?

Yesterday evening, on January 6, a temple in the Singdhar ward of the town collapsed. The temple had already been abandoned after it developed huge cracks, so nobody was injured. But several houses are also on the verge of collapsing, with about 600 of them developing wide cracks. A hotel building on the main road is leaning onto the next building. Water seepage is also being experienced in several places, which worsens the problem.

So, what is being done?

People have been evacuated to safer locations and more evacuations might be coming up in the next few days. Prefabricated houses are being built for the affected people. Dhami has ensured medical facilities, aid campus and airlifting operations for the people. Affected families will receive a rent of Rs 4,000 per month for the next six months under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Additionally, the disaster control room has been activated and drainage plans are being drawn for less-affected areas. Construction in the town has been banned.

What is the people's reaction?

The recent incidents have spread panic among the people of the town. On January 5, a massive protest was staged by the residents. A bandh was observed and people blamed the National Thermal Power Plant (NTPC) for its construction of a hydel power project. Out on the streets, residents shouted slogans on saving the town and also blamed the apathy of the administration as they did not stop the construction on time. The protests continued yesterday as well. However, Dhami assured the people that the needful was being done.

Why save the town?

The town is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails, like those to Guru Gobind Ghat and the Valley of Flowers National Park and pilgrim centres like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib. The town also has a rich religious significance as it houses the Jyotirmath, one of the four cardinal institutions established by Adi Shankara, from which the town draws its name. Joshimath also houses the famous Narasimha temple.