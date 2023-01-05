The NEET PG 2023 timetable is out! And registration for the exam starts today, January 5 from 3 pm onwards. Though the information bulletin for this year is yet to be released, keeping in line with the past trends, it too is expected to be released soon. And with that, there will be clarity on the exam fee and other required details.

But if you are appearing for the exam, you might want to take note of the following points:

What is the schedule?

The last date for registration is January 25, till 11.55 pm. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 5 and the results are set to be declared on March 31. Following past trends, the admit card can be expected to release about a week before the exam. Candidates who are going to register have been cautioned by the NBEMS (National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences) to wait till the information bulletin is released and apply only after going through all the terms, conditions and details. This applies to both PG, PG Diploma and MD students.

Why does NBEMS conduct NEET PG?

This board was set up by the Government of India in 1975 "with the objective of improving the quality of the Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on an All India Basis", as mentioned in the 2022 NEET PG information bulletin. However, the role of the body is limited to conducting the exam and declaring the results. The counselling and seat allotment are done by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), which is an organisation attached to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Who can appear for NEET PG 2023?

The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned in the information bulletin. However, according to the guidelines, "Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship", are eligible to apply. Nonetheless, candidates need to have completed their internship on or before a specified date this year. The date has not been released yet. And the eligibility criteria vary for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) and Foreign Nationals.

NEET PG is valid for which colleges?

Here's the list, as per NBEMS:

1. All India 50% quota seats for all states/union territories of India

2. State quota seats for all states/union territories of India

3. All private medical colleges, institutions and universities/deemed universities all across the country

4. Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions

5. post MBBS DNB courses and post MBBS NBEMS diploma courses

And NEET PG is not accepted for these colleges:

1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

What about the recent stray vacancy round announcement?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG 2022 applicants. This round was announced after 2,244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB) and 62 MDS seats remained vacant after the completion of the mop-up and stray counselling rounds. The special round will start tomorrow, January 6, Friday.

However, the MCC has stated that students who are offered seats in this round and choose not to accept them will be banned from taking the NEET PG 2023 exam in order to prevent seat blocking. Additionally, students will need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 in order to participate in this round.

What about the NExT?

The National Exit Test (NExT) is set to replace NEET PG and FMGE soon. The draft guidelines for this exam were released recently. This will happen under the National Medical Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The draft bill proposes an autonomous Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, which, when comes to effect, will be responsible for holding the NExT exam.