Indian cricketer Umran Malik broke Jasprit Bumrah's record last night at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to become the fastest Indian bowler. Umran's ball reached a speed of 155 km per hour and aided the Indian team to take out Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka in the T20I match, which India won by two runs. Currently India's fastest bowler, Malik comes from a humble background and made his Twenty20 debut in 2021 for Jammu & Kashmir.

Who is Umran Malik?

A right-arm fast bowler hailing from Gujjar Nagar of Jammu, Malik was chosen as one of three net bowlers for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). As a replacement for T Natarajan in IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad team, his debut match was against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Malik made headlines when he delivered three consecutive balls at more than 150 km per hour during his match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was selected as a net bowler on India's team for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup owing to his Fast bowling.

How did Umran Malik break Jasprit Bumrah's Record?

Bumrah's highest recorded speed is 153.36 km per hour, nevertheless, yesterday, January 3, at the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Umran Malik broke Bumrah's record with a ball of 155 km per hour. Not only did Malik break the fastest pacer record in India, but also chased out Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka with the same ball.

How are the people reacting?

Fans on Twitter expressed their admiration for the young sensation. Cricketer, Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to applaud Malik. He wrote, "Umran Malik not just spitting fire but also improving his line and length."

Additionally, the Surisers Hyderabad Twitter account tweeted, "155 reasons to love Umran Malik...The #JammuExpress' fastest delivery in (Tri) colours."

Who are the other fast bowlers from India?

Running close behind Malik and Bumrah is Mohammed Shami with 153.2 km per hour speed and Navdeep Saini with 152.85 km per hour. Shami hit his highest bowling speed against Australia during the 2-14 series at Melbourne Cricket ground. On the other, Navdeep Saini recorded his highest delivery at the Indian T20 League in 2019.