The first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin. The auction for the players started yesterday, February 13, and different cricket players were actioned for different teams. The inaugural edition of the WPL is scheduled to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, 2023.

A total of 22 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. There is a total of five teams in the Women’s Premier League 2023, namely, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

What happened at the Women's Premier League auction?

There were several top names at the WPL 2023 auction and several young players generating high bids held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore, making her the highest bid yet in the Women's Premier League auction.

Several overseas players such as Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Nat Sciver-Brunt were picked by Gujarat Gaints and Mumbai Indians, respectively. The captain of the Indian women's national team Harmanpreet Kaur was picked by Mumbai Indians and Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma was picked by UP Warriorz.



How did the auction for the most expensive player go?

The highest bid was made for Smriti Mandhana. Royal Challengers Bangalore paid Rs 3.4 crore for the opener of the Indian women’s cricket team. During the bid for Smriti Mandhana, RCB was in a fierce battle with Mumbai Indians. Smriti Mandhana has a base price of Rs 50 lakh and RCB and Mumbai Indians engaged in fierce competition for her before the former was able to enlist her services, providing both an opening and a captaincy option. It is notable that she has been given the same number jersey, 18, that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wears for RCB in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL).

What are some high points in Smriti Mandhana’s cricket career?

Smriti Mandhana was named the Best Women’s International Cricketer in 2018 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She was also awarded the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the Best Female Cricketer of the year in December 2018 and January 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Smriti Mandhana was part of the Indian team to reach the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup. She scored the fastest fifty for India in Women's T20Is of just 24 balls against New Zealand in February 2019.

How are people responding on Twitter?

Most cricketers have taken it up on Twitter to congratulate the players:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) tweeted: "Join us in welcoming the first Royal Challenger, Smriti Mandhana!