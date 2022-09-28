As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, a prominent freedom fighter who fought for the country, here are a few of his major achievements and revolutions we should know about.

Born in the year 1907, in Lyallpur, West Punjab (now Pakistan), Bhagat Singh was one of the heroes of the Indian independence movement. He started to fight for the country during his collegiate days and also worked as a writer and editor in Punjabi and Urdu newspapers, writing about Marxist theories.

What are his notable revolutionary movements?

Singh played major roles in a number of revolutionary protests against British rule in India.

In the year 1926, he set up the Naujawan Bharat Sabha. The aim of this organisation was to motivate the peasants and daily wage workers to rally and protest against British rule and the regulations imposed by them. He also founded the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) along with other freedom fighters Sukhdev, Chandrashekhar Azad and so on.

After the death/alleged murder of the Indian writer and politician Lala Lajpat Rai, he started a revolutionary movement to avenge his death.

Bhagat Singh was also involved in the Central Assembly bombing case that happened in the year 1929, when Batukeshwar Dutt and he threw a bomb in the Central Assembly at Delhi, from the Visitors’ Gallery. Singh was behind this incident and he wanted to, as per his statement, ‘make the deaf hear.’

It was around the same time the case of JP Saunders, who was shot dead on December 17, 1927, came to light for which Bhagat Singh was arrested and charged with murder.

He was then executed by the British on March 23, 1931, when he was 23 years old at the Lahore Central Jail, Punjab.



How is he remembered today?

Bhagat Singh today is remembered as a freedom fighter/revolutionist who sacrificed his life for the freedom of this country. Over the years, Bhagat Singh has become an icon for the youth. No narrative on freedom or protest against societal injustices takes place without reference to the legend of Bhagat Singh. He is an inspiration to the youth of today and he was voted Greatest Indian in a poll conducted by a leading magazine in 2008. He was chosen ahead of Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.

On his 100th birth anniversary, an institution named Bhagat Singh Sansthan was inaugurated to commemorate him and his ideals.

“The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below”: A slogan by Bhagat Singh is an inspiration to a number of young in the country.



Which other places are named after him to respect his legacy?

Today, September 28, the airport at Mohali was officially named after him as the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Dedicated to him and his legacy, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar is a district in the Doaba region of Punjab. Also, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, formerly known as Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Technical Campus, was established in the year 1995 by the Government of Punjab. There is also a Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Firozpur.



What are some of his famous slogans?

Singh's slogan Inquilab Zindabad is a Hindustani phrase that translates to, "Long live the revolution".

Some of his other popular quotes are:

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit”

“Philosophy is the outcome of human weakness or limitation of knowledge”

“Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all”

“Labor is the real sustainer of society”

“I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me”