The historical Jama Masjid of Delhi put out a board a few days ago, outside its gates; restricting the entry of unaccompanied women. Howe ver, after outrage and at the request of Lieutenant General VK Saxena, the Shahi Iman of the mosque agreed to roll back the order on Thursday, November 24. The 17th-century monument draws hundreds of pious visitors as well as tourists.

Let's try and understand how the events transpired in today's edition of #WhatTheFAQ.

Why the ban?

The board put out by the masjid appeared a couple of days ago, without a date. As per PTI reports, the board reads: "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)."

In defence of the notice, the Shahi Imam clarified on Thursday that the order does not apply to women who visit the masjid to pray. He further told PTI that the restriction is to stop "improper acts" on the premise of the masjid. "Jama Masjid is a place of worship. People are welcome for that...but girls coming alone and waiting for dates...this is not what this place is for," he explained.

What was the reaction to the ban?

The decision drew heavy criticism from women's rights activists, National Commission for Women (NCW), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and others. The move has been slammed as unconstitutional and regressive by many. Few activists condemned the administration, claiming that it regressed women by centuries.

Activist Ranjana Kumari who spoke to PTI said, "What kind of 10th century mindset is this. We are a democratic country how can they do this. How can they bar women."

Why was it withdrawn?

As the controversy heated up, the mosque attempted to justify the action; however, later, at the request of Lieutenant General VK Saxena, the mosque revoked the order that imposed the restriction. Nevertheless, the administration added that the lift on the ban comes with the condition that the visitors of the mosque will maintain and respect the purity of the place.

What are the other religious sites where such bans have been imposed?

Lord Ayyappa Temple, Sabarimala

The temple restricted the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 years. The move was to make sure that menstruating women don't enter the premises of the religion.

Jain Temples, Guna, Madhya Pradesh

Women in western outfits are barred from entering this temple.

Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church

As per a Scroll report, Marthoma church's Santorum is usually enclosed and restricts the entry of women because the church might lose its sanctity.

Additionally, while the Visva-Hindu Parishad criticised the Jama Masjid's order restricting the entry of women calling it "anti-women" and "anti-constitutional", the organisation had warned of an "Ayodhya-like agitation" in 2018 to keep the women out of Sabarimala. It was the organisation's attempt to "save Sabarimala '' as per a The New Indian Express report.