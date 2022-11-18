Twitter is trending again with the hashtag #RIPTwitter and tweets are being posted informing that the office doors are closed and the badge access for employees has been suspended. Managing Director of tech firm Platform (@ZoeSchiffer) tweeted, "NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why."

Ever since Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter, there have been a series of changes in the work patterns prompting the resignation and firing of employees. But what's happened now can change the complete working system of Twitter. Why did employees resign? Why are the office doors begin locked? #WhatTheFAQ is here to clear the air and tell you what is happening.

Why is #RIPTwitter trending?

The resigned employees are tweeting using the hashtag #RIPTwitter and expressing that after so many years of working for Twitter, they had to leave the office. So far, the hashtag is trending with 428K tweets. Tweeter users are also contributing to this trend by thinking that this might actually be an end for the micro-blogging platform.

“Twitter has given me access to people, experts, data and opinions that have made me more reflective, smarter, radicalized and a better human being and teacher. I’ve met people who are my friends. [There will] never be a space like Black Twitter. Single fist raised. It’s been real,” tweeted one user, as stated in a report by The Hill.

Why did employees resign?

On November 16, Musk announced in an early-morning email to employees that Twitter faced a difficult road ahead and offered employees three months of severance if they did not want to continue working there “to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0", as stated in a report by The New York Times. Following this, many employees have put in their papers.

What are the reactions of resigned employees?

Few online reports claim that these users were employees of Twitter. Here are their reactions:

@Maswartz226: "Musk turned one of the biggest sites on the internet into a crater within a month. I never want to hear anyone call him other than a dipshit ever again.

Twitter HQ RIP Twitter"

@OhHELLNawl: "It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter"

@satanjeev: "And just like that, after 12 years, I have left Twitter. I have nothing but love for all my fellow tweeps, past and present. A thousand faces and a thousand scenes are flashing through my mind right now - I love you Twitter and I’ll forever bleed blue