Telangana and Tamil Nadu reported India's first case of the BA4 and BA5 subvariants of COVID-19 last week. These variants are associated with a resurgence in cases in South Africa, the United States and Europe. These are subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and have officially been termed Variants of Concern (VoC) by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

We take a look at how viruses mutate to form variants and subvariants, and how these variants change the nature of the virus.

Why does a virus mutate?

In simple terms, a virus replicates itself as it spreads. However, these replications are not always exact and some deviations from the original might take place during the process. These deviations result in mutated variants of the virus. When these mutated variants further replicate, they are likely to err again, and that is when subvariants are formed.

What are these deviations?

What essentially changes with these deviations is the genetic make-up of the virus which lends it characteristics such as severity and rate of infection. In the case of the SARS-CoV 2 virus, the genetic information of the virus is stored in the RNA. Some experts believe that chances of deviations during replication are higher with RNA than they are with DNA.

What effect do these deviations have?

These changes decide if the immunity from a previous infection of the virus will still protect the patient or not. For example, experts believe that the BA4 and BA5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might undermine the immunity a person might have gained after being infected by the Omicron variant, which peaked in January and February this year in India. This means chances of re-infection cannot be ruled out.

How do scientists map these mutations?

Genome sequencing is the process through which researchers study the genetic material in the virus to map any deviations.

Is there any way to control mutations?

Experts and doctors have been saying since the beginning of the pandemic that one way to prevent the creation of variants and subvariants is to control the spread of the virus. When the spread is controlled, it will have lesser chances to mutate and create something deadly like the Delta variant.