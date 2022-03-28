A joint forum of central trade unions, supported by the All India Bank Employees Association, called for a nationwide strike today (March 28) and tomorrow (March 29) against the Central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers and people in general.

Amarjeet Kaur from the All Indian Trade Union Congress told PTI that they are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country. Here's what it's all about...

Who is involved?

The Central Trade Unions include coal, steel, oil, telecom, banks and insurance sectors. The unions in the railways and defence sector are expected to enable mass mobilisation in support of strikes at several hundreds of spots. Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike, The Indian Express reported.

The unions also include Revolutionary Socialist Party-affiliated United Trade Union Congress; DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation; CPI (L) -affiliated All India Central Council of Trade Unions; Self Employed Women's Association; All India Forward Bloc-affiliated Trade Union Coordination Centre; Socialist Unity Centre of India-led All India United Trade Union Centre; CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions and CPI's All India Trade Union Congress.

Why is this happening?

The unions are protesting, what they believe, are Modi governments' wrong and unjust policies that will impact people's lives adversely. The unions believe the Central government policies are anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-people.

What are the demands?

The demands include the scrapping of the proposed changes to labour laws, as the workers union believe it is detrimental to their well being and will lead to rampant exploitation. The unions are also demanding to scrap plans of privatisation of various public sector industries. Further, they are demanding increased allocation of wages under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.

Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have also decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum said in a statement.

How did the first day of the strike go?

Supporters of the two-day nationwide strike on Monday, March 28, put up rail and road blockades in various areas in West Bengal to impose the bandh. Meanwhile, the two-day nationwide strike has evoked a good response in Delhi amongst bank workers. The bank unions are participating to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

In Tamil Nadu, public transportation services took a hit in several areas owing to the strike. Of the 3,175 buses in Chennai, which are maintained by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, only 318 were running.