India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Thursday, March 17 scaled a special milestone. In just about 45 days, DRDO's Flight Control System (FCS), a state-of-the-art seven-storey building, took shape in the heart of Bengaluru. Here's all you need to know about this structure, that was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Where is the structure situated?

The FCS covers a built-up area of 1.3 lakh sqft and is located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. While the foundation stone was laid in November 2021, the construction began only on February 1, 2022. And by March 17, the structure was ready for a grand inaugural.

What is the purpose of an FCS?

FCS, or Flight Control System, is a part of the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) which is one of the labs of DRDO. The FCS will aid in the research and development of fighter aircraft, including Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. Additionally, the facility is equipped with a flight simulator to help train combat pilots.

Who constructed the FCS?

With the Indian Institutes of Technology at Madras and Roorkee providing design and testing support, the structure was constructed by the Indian multinational conglomerate Larson & Turbo, commonly known as L&T, which deployed technology put in place by the DRDO for the construction. The structure was developed at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, which was borne by ADE.

What technology was employed to construct the structure?

If you're wondering how such a high-stakes structure was put together in mere 45 days, the answer lies in hybrid technology. Parts of the structure were precast and assembled at the site. The frame is built out of steel planes and concreting is done simultaneously to save time.

What did the Defence Minister have to say about the structure?

The Defence Minister, while inaugurating the structure, lauded DRDO's technological prowess that enabled the 45-day achievement. He was also confident that the simulator was a key aspect of the facility and would aid in carrying out error-free missions in the future.