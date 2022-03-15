The hijab row has seen many a headline being written all over the country. With the latest coming in from the Karnataka High Court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice under Islam and, therefore, has been deemed not qualifiable for protection under Article 25 of the Constitution, we gather instances from other countries where the hijab has sparked debates and controversies. Which nations have relaxed rules in favour of the Islamic headscarf? Which states have outlawed them? What was the background based on which the decisions were made? We explore the prevalent queries here.

Why is the hijab important in Islamic culture?

The word 'hijab' refers to the head-covering garment traditionally worn by Muslim women and is closely linked to the idea of modesty in Islam, as well. Afghanistan and Iran are the only two countries where wearing the hijab is compulsory for all women.

What are the different headgears that are commonly worn by Muslim women?

It is often the case that different forms of headgears worn by Muslim women are categorised under a single term, most commonly the 'niqab'. But one must know that there are several forms of attire, each distinct from the other. The hijab is a scarf that covers the hair and neck but not the face at all. The niqab, on the other hand, covers the face, keeping only the eye area open. A burqa is a form of clothing that covers the whole body, leaving only a mesh opening for the eyes. Other less commonly worn head clothing include the chador, Al-Amira, Khimar and Shayla.

Which countries have completely outlawed the practice of wearing hijabs?

European countries that have imposed a complete ban, including (in chronological order) France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Austria, Denmark and Switzerland. However, the distinction to be noted here is that only face veils are included within the ambit of the law that governs women's clothing. This means that the hijab, which does not cover the face at all, is permissible in these countries. Only niqabs, burqas and other clothing articles that cover the face, partially or completely, are outlawed. France has, however, gone to the lengths of outlawing hijabs in state schools since 2004. China is one country that has passed a law that prohibits the usage of public transportation if one wears headscarves. This is imposed only in certain territories. Sri Lanka banned all forms of face veils in 2021 as a response to the Easter Sunday bombing in 2019. The Scandinavian countries of Norway and Sweden (only in certain areas) have passed legislation to ban the burqa in schools and universities.

So in which instances have headscarves or hijabs been prohibited?

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ), last year, ruled that companies in Europe can forbid women from wearing headscarves to work. This has since received widespread condemnation from human rights organisations for its blatant Islamophobic tone. In Karnataka, the state has now become the first in India to ban hijabs in classrooms. The instance is being seen as a landmark case that could have widespread ramifications across the country.