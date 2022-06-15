It's a sad day for the ARMY, as BTS fans are known, around the world. The Bangtan Boys announced that they will go on an “indefinite hiatus” to focus on their individual careers. They made this announcement during their annual FESTA dinner which is usually a celebration that marks the anniversary of the band.

Well, there is no denying the fact that members of this beloved boy band — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have been quite the sensation. Let us get to know them a bit more.

What was the announcement made by the band?

The South Korean pop group that has been together for nine years announced that they will be taking a break to pursue their individual careers. The group informed their fans that they have been going through a rough patch. Band leader RM said that the K-pop idol system doesn't give singers enough space to grow and hence, they need this break. Thinking of their fans, Jimin also said that it is a tough decision to make but they have been trying to find their identity which is a long and exhausting process.

On the other hand, Hybe, the entertainment agency that manages the band, clarified that they will not be “disbanding”. They will still be doing group projects but will focus more on their solo career.

What impact did the band have on the world?

Along with creating music, the band has made multiple efforts to make the world a better place by donating to charities and campaigning for social causes. The band has partnered with the UNICEF since 2017 to end violence against children. The group also raised their voice against racism and supported racial justice initiatives. In fact, they also met President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.

What are some of their achievements?

Despite being a group that sells the majority of their content in Korean, the band became the best-selling group in the US in 2020. Who doesn't know Dynamite and Butter? They also became the first-ever Korean group to top the iTunes top songs chart in the US. Their list of awards doesn’t seem to end even with their three latest awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

What are some other well-known bands that have announced a break in the past?

Not just BTS, several other popular brands have taken a “break” in the past. For example, the One Direction has been on a hiatus since 2015 and all the other band members are now pursuing their individual projects. The Beatles too had decided to split in 1969. The Little Mix though is also on a hiatus, promised their fans that they will be reuniting soon.



Jonas Brothers, another band, split for six years before uniting again in the year 2019.