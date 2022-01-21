Amar Jawan Jyoti has been in the news as we fast approach Republic Day. But why is it making headlines lately and what really is its significance? We explain all there is to know about the "eternal flame" in this edition of What The FAQ and why, soon, it may not be so eternal anymore.



What does Amar Jawan Jyoti represent?

The Indian memorial at the India Gate was constructed after the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 to commemorate the martyred soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives during the war. The memorial consists of a marble pedestal on which an empty tomb is erected that represents the Amar Jawan (Immortal Soldier) and at the top, is an L1A1 Self-Loading Rifle which is capped with a soldier's helmet. The pedestal is surrounded by four urns on its sides, of which, one contains the continuously burning flame.

READ ALSO : WHAT THE FAQ: How did astronomers find a black hole outside Milky Way and how far is it from Earth?



Are there any customs associated with it?

Since 1972, on every Republic Day, the President, Prime Minister, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and Chief of the Army Staff place wreaths at the monument to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers and war heroes. From 2020 onwards, the Prime Minister has been placing the wreath at the National War Memorial instead of the India Gate.



So, what is the National War Memorial?

This national monument was more recently established and unveiled on February 25, 2019. It was built in remembrance of the personnel killed during conflicts with Pakistan and China as well as the 1961 War in Goa, Operation Pawan and Operation Rakshak. The memorial walls feature the name of all conflicts in which Indian soldiers participated bravely. The Param Yodha Sthal at the monument has the busts of all 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.



Why is there controversy around Amar Jawan Jyoti now?

In the lead up to this Republic Day, the flame at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate would be extinguished and merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial. There has been divided opinion on this decision as the original monument still holds a special place of reverence in people's hearts. But some say that while the India Gate was built to honour Indian soldiers who fought for the British empire in World War I, the new National War Memorial is a more appropriate monument to pay respects to soldiers' sacrifices of independent India.

When is the merging ceremony of the two Amar Jawan Jyotis taking place?

Today, after 50 years, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. The ceremony would be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna who would merge the two flames at around 3:30 PM on Friday. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be moved in a torch to National War Memorial along with Guard Contingent and the two flames will be merged.