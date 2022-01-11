Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, India has also started rolling out booster doses. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that "the government is committed to provide additional protection to healthcare and frontline workers on priority".



Here's a round-up of all we know about booster doses, who is eligible and which doses are available at present.



Who is eligible for the booster shot in India?

If you have completed 90 days after your second vax jab, you are physically eligible to get the precaution dose. But the Indian government, at this point, is only giving the booster dose to healthcare and frontline workers, people above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities.

READ ALSO : What The FAQ: Why is the new COVID variant named Omicron?



Which vaccine will be used for the booster dose?

India has administered two vaccines, majorly — Covaxin and Covishield. The booster programme that stated on January 10 is going with using the same vaccine one has been administered for the third dose as well. If you have taken Covaxin in the first two shots the third one will also be Covaxin. Similarly, those who have been given Covishield will be given Covishield as the booster.



Why is the same vaccine being used?

The major reason is safety. While we know giving the same vaccine will booster the immunity memory, we don't really know what will happen if we mix vaccines.



Is mixing vaccines dangerous?

A study by the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) has found out that mixing vaccines were safe. They are now sending their findings to the ICMR, said reports. Not just that, some studies also suggest that mixing the vaccines might even be good for us and provide more immunity. This will also help in the distribution, logistics and delivery of the boosters