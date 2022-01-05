The mutating spree of the COVID-19 virus shows no sign of abating anytime soon. Adding to the list of concerns regarding the several variants comes the IHU strain which has been reported in France. So what really is this new variant? How dangerous is it? Seek no more as we answer all the questions on the new strain that might hit other countries very soon.

What is the new IHU variant?

The new variant has 46 mutations and 37 deletions in its genetic code, which is more than the Omicron strain. The variant is a sub-lineage of the B.1.640 and it was discovered at the Instituts Hospitalo-Universitaires in Marseille of France, hence the name 'IHU'. It has been officially classified as B.1.640.2.

When was the IHU strain originally found?

Actually, the first known case of the IHU predates even that of the Omicron variant. It was detected in a man who had returned to France from Cameroon in mid-November and was tested positive for COVID-19. Interestingly, the Omicron variant was also discovered first in Africa. In early December, at least 12 new cases of the IHU variant were reported near Marseilles.

READ ALSO : What The FAQ: Why is the new COVID variant named Omicron?

How fast is the IHU variant spreading?

The fact that no other country has detected any new cases of the new strain suggests that it is not spreading fast as of now. The only thing that can be said for now is that it is not clear if it is stronger or spreads faster than other known strains of Coronavirus. This is why the WHO has not yet named it a variant under investigation yet. According to research, it is too early to comment on its virological, epidemiological or clinical features.