The Government of India will be launching a five-year literacy programme for adults via online mode. Those who do not possess basic literacy levels will be taught online under this scheme. For the next five years, the Ministry of Education (MoE) plans to cover all aspects of adult education under the umbrella of the New India Literacy Programme.



The Ministry has also decided to replace the term 'Adult Education' with ‘Education for All’. It has called it a "progressive step" and has said that in its view, the terminology 'Adult Education' does not appropriately incorporate all non-literates of 15 years and above age group.



Here are more details about the initiative.



What is the scheme all about?

The scheme will be implemented through volunteerism via online mode. According to the Press Information Bureau (PBI), the New India Literacy Programme aims to impart foundational literacy and numeracy and cover other components such as financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, and family welfare.



Through which mediums would it be implemented?

According to the official release, the scheme will use "all types of media — Electronic, Print, Folk & Inter-personal platforms including social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, TV channels, radio, etc."



How will this be implemented?

The PIB press release states that schools will be a unit for the implementation of the scheme. Such schools will also be used to conduct surveys of beneficiaries and voluntary teachers. Also, flexibility will be provided to States/Union Territories to undertake innovative activities.

Support will be garnered from Panchayati Raj Institutions, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers.



Who will the volunteers be?

The government claims that three crore students from around seven lakh schools have registered under Unified District Information System for Education, along with about 50 lakh teachers of government, aided and private schools, and they will participate as volunteers.

An estimated 20 lakh students from teacher education and higher education institutions will also be actively involved as volunteers. Training and workshop sessions for volunteers "may be organized through face-to-face mode". Volunteers will be provided with digital resources via mediums such as TV, radio, cell phone-based free/open-source apps/portals and so on.

