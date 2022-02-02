The Indian Premier League (IPL) can very well be called the International Premier League because, over the years, its appeal has certainly transcended boundaries. The upcoming 15th edition of this cricketing league, which started with baby steps in the year 2008, is surely going to be much bigger and better, especially with the addition of two new teams.



The IPL Mega Auction is about to commence in a couple of days so let's revise what we know about this professional men's Twenty20 cricket league and understand how the Mega Auction will play out.

READ ALSO : What The FAQ: How deadly is the NeoCov virus? Should you be scared?​



Ah, IPL. When did it begin again?

The brainchild of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the then Vie-President of BCCI, Lalit Modi, this franchise tournament took off on April 18, 2008. The top 100 players in the world were divided into four categories as per their earnings and skillset. Each category had a base price going into the auctions, which attracted big names from across fields who proceeded to bid for the players. These names include actor Shah Rukh Khan, businessman Vijay Mallya and many others. Various international cricket boards were onboarded and the mania began.



So, what's happening at the Mega Auction 2022?

One of the first things one needs to know is that there is an IPL regular auction that happens every year and then there is the IPL Mega Auction, which happens only once in three years. This year, it's time for the Mega Auction! As many as 590 players, out of which 370 are Indian players, will go under the hammer during the Mega Auction and this time, when it comes to price base, there are slabs like Rs 2 crores (17 Indian players are on this list out of a total 48 players), Rs 1.5 crores (20 players), Rs 1 crore (34 players), Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Every team can retain four players from their original squad, two Indian and two international players or three Indian and one international player. As of now, 33 players have been retained by the 10 teams. Each team has Rs 90 crore as their total pursue value.



What has the BCCI said about the process of auction?

It said that the auction "will commence with the marquee set, followed by a full round of capped players by specialism — batsmen, all-rounders, wicket-keeper/batsmen, fast bowlers and spin bowlers and then move into a full specialism round of uncapped players." A capped player is someone who has represented the country at the international level.



When, where and at what time is this Mega Auction happening?

The Mega Auction has been scheduled for February 12 and 13, from 12 pm onwards, in Bengaluru. On the first day, marquee players are auctioned and on the second day, accelerated bidding ensures that all players are auctioned.



There are also two new teams this time. What about them?

Oh, yes. Lucknow Super Giants (owned by Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG group) and Ahmedabad (owned by CVC capital), who are yet to decide on a name. KL Rahul is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya is the captain for the Ahmedabad team.



When will IPL 2022 begin?

It is scheduled to commence on April 2, 2022, and will go on till June 2, 2022.