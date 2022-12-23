The new COVID-19 strain Omicron BF.7 that has allegedly killed over a million people in China has also been detected in India. In the last six months, four cases of this variant have been traced in Odisha and Gujarat so far. Although the numbers are low, the Ministry of Health has released recommendations in anticipation of the spread of the new variant. Alert has been issued and people have been urged to avoid crowded places or wear masks. Additionally, those who have not taken their booster dose have been asked to do so immediately. So, what exactly is the scenario?

What is this virus?

This subvariant of the Omicron virus has been fuelling the rise of cases in China. Several other nations, along with China, are also witnessing the reemergence of COVID and issuing warnings. According to reports, in countries like the UK, USA, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and China, there has been a sudden spike in cases once again. However, India has been reporting a steady drop ever since the peak in January 2022.

The BF.7 affects mainly the upper respiratory area and the symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough and stomach issues in some cases.

Is the virus severe?

The severity of the sickness from the virus is not worse in the case of BF.7, however, its transmissibility is very high. The real concern is the number of individuals who might get infected because of the fast transmission rate. According to reports, The R0 value of this variant is roughly 10-18.6, which implies that every infected person can spread the infection to 10-18.6 others near them.

What is the government saying?

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has warned in a tweet that COVID is not yet over and wrote, "In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

The Ministry of Health released an advisory on December 20 and wrote in a tweet, "In view of the recent rising cases of COVID19 in some countries, Union Health Ministry has requested States/UTs to send samples of all #COVID19 positive cases to INSACOG labs to track new variants, if any. Health Ministry and INSACOG are keeping a sharp watch on the situation."

Will the Bharat Jodo Yatra continue?

Further, a letter was also sent to Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on December 21, by the Union Health Minister, urging them to strictly adhere to the COVID regulations during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which attracted a huge crowd. The letter also noted the public health emergency and added that the yatra should be postponed if it cannot follow the COVID guidelines. Congress alleges that COVID is just an excuse on the Central government's part since they are selectively picking on this yatra while BJP rallies are being organised in other parts of the country. Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Delhi tomorrow, December 24.