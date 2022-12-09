Winter is here, but what's adding that extra bite to the cold is a severe cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mandous, formed as a result of a deep depression in the South-West Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around midnight today, December 9. What preparations have been put in place for the storm, and what states are likely to be impacted? We take a look.

The origins of Cyclone Mandous.

Earlier this week, a deep depression developed in the South-West Bay of Bengal. On Wednesday, December 7, the depression intensified into a cyclonic storm christened Mandous. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it has been moving towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh at about 12 kilometres per hour. The storm is set to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota at around midnight on December 9-10.

What are the states and regions expected to feel its impact?

Heavy rains are expected to hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh due to the approaching cyclone. An orange alert has been sounded for several districts in these states for heavy rainfall. In Tamil Nadu, a red alert has been sounded in 13 districts. A few districts of Karnataka have also been alerted for heavy rainfall up until December 13. The IMD has also declared a 'storm surge' warning. It has been said a storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of north coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the time of landfall.

What measures have been taken to mitigate loss and damage?

Schools and colleges have been shut down in 17 districts in Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry as well. A total of 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force comprising 396 personnel have been deployed at 10 districts in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the civic body has ordered all parks and playgrounds to be shut until further notice. All shops on the beaches are also shut, and people have been advised against visiting the beaches as well. The Tamil Nadu government has also asked people to be prepared with measures such as candles, torches, batteries, drinking water and dry fruits. Fishing boats have been asked to stay out of the sea for three days.

Has it caused any damage already?

A recently-inaugurated wooden ramp, constructed on Marina Beach in Chennai for disabled people was damaged due to heavy waves as a result of the cyclone. The 200-metre-long wooden ramp was constructed by Chennai's civic body for Rs 1.15 crore. On Friday afternoon, four flights set to depart from Chennai were cancelled, and other flights saw major delays in the morning. ANI reported that in Kodaikanal, trees were uprooted due to heavy rains.