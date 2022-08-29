What is more satisfying than an international cricket match between rivals on a Sunday? Yes, the most awaited Sunday of the month has passed but the joy of victory is still widespread across the country. The match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, August 28, 2022 was nothing less than a nail-biting treat for fans. This was the second match in the schedule of Asia Cup 2022 matches and India won the toss opting to bowl.

India cricketers definitely made it more than a worthwhile watch for all the Indian fans as India won the match by five wickets. While everyone was all-praises for all-rounder Hardik Pandya for this win with his stunning six in the last over with two balls remaining, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was nothing less. Cricket experts say, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) led India to perform impressively as they bowled out Pakistan for 147.

It goes without saying that every Indian was glued to their television sets and visited cafes and restaurants that arranged for a special screening of the most-awaited match. But considering how Indians go gaga to watch international cricket, why do India-Pakistan matches get so much attention? And what are the special highlights of the match? We bring you answers to all these questions with #WhatTheFAQ.

Why is the India-Pakistan match so hyped?

There are several factors that add to the list of reasons why the India-Pakistan match is crucial. When we think about India-Pakistan, what clicks is the conflict from the time of the Partition of British India to geopolitical disparities, the Kashmir conflict, and the Indo-Pakistan wars that intensify the sporting rivalry between the two nations.

Keeping geopolitical issues aside, the enthusiasm to maintain the streak of winning matches against Pakistan has always been there. As per a few reports, India defeated Pakistan twice under the leadership of Virat Kohli once at the Asia Cup in Dhaka and then during the World T20 at their home ground, Eden Gardens.

Is it the recovery and record time?

Perhaps it is for the Indian cricketer who stepped down as captain from all forms of International Cricket. Virat's performance was not up to the mark due to a knee injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and recently, he came out stating he is not feeling well mentally. Therefore, he took a month's break before the Asia Cup 2022. In this context, Virat also said in one of the press conferences that he has not touched his bat for a month.

However, his comeback was special as this match marks Kohli’s 100th T20 match in his international career. And he became the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches or more in all formats. In this category, internationally, Kohli stands second after former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor.

Another player who was added to another list is Hardik Pandya. Hardik was injured on September 19, 2018, against Pakistan in Dubai when he was bowling his fifth over. After leading India to a win with two balls left, Hardik took to Twitter with a collage of his injury and his spectacular performance and said, "The comeback is greater than the setback