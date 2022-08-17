Milk, which is the pre-requisite commodity of everyone's everyday life, is pricey now. No day passes without using milk, either directly or indirectly, in dishes. But from August 17, that is, today there are some changes in the milk prices initiated by a few companies which produce milk. And, if you buy milk from supermarkets then you must have noticed an increase in Amul and Mother Diary milk. Even if not from supermarkets, the usual milk seller who drops milk packets at your home may reveal this soon.

Wondering what brought on this increase? Which regions are affected by it? We disclose this and other details through #WhatTheFAQ.

Why a hike now?

On August 16, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which is a marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, released a press note informing about the hike of Rs 2 because of an increase in procurement and input costs.

In this regard, the GCMMF said, "This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year." And, "Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers," it added.

Also, Mother Diary, justifying the hike, stated that it was compelled to hike liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Mother Diary in its press note stated, "The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold during the last 5 months. For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season."

Is it across India?

No, the note mentioned that GCMMF has decided to increase the price in markets like Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk.

On the other hand, Mother Dairy also announced to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from Wednesday, August 17.

Which products reflect this hike?

For Mother Dairy products, prices of toned milk will increase to ₹51. The double-toned milk will rise to ₹45 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to ₹53 per litre. Token milk price has been raised to ₹48 from ₹46 per litre. Similarly, full cream milk will now be sold at Rs 61 per litre.

When it comes to Amul products, the price of Amul Gold, which is full cream milk, is now Rs 31 for 500 ml as opposed to Rs 30. Amul Taaza will be sold at ₹25 for 500 ml and Amul Shakti will be sold at ₹28 for 500ml.