With the new CoWIN update, users can now check the vaccination status of their employees, service providers and clients. Called Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status or KYC-VS, this new update is available on the same portal where users book their vaccination appointments and also download their vaccine certificates. Here's all you need to know about the new CoWIN update.

What is the new KYC-VS update all about?

A new API or application programming interface has been added to CoWIN. This allows any external entity, an employer, for example, to check and verify the vaccination status of an individual.

How does the new update work?

An individual needs to enter their name and phone number on the CoWIN platform after which an OTP will be sent to their phone number. On entering the OTP, the entity verifying the vaccination status will get a notification about the individual. This is much like an Aadhaar verification and the response sent will be digitally signed.

Who are the entities that can access this new update?

According to the health ministry notification, this feature can be used by companies and employers to know the vaccination status of their employees as offices resume. Moreover, it can be used by the railways and private airlines to know the vaccination status of the passengers booking the tickets or travelling. Hotels can also know the vaccination status of their guests at the time of checking in or even while they make a booking.

But, what about privacy?

The health ministry has assured that the new update preserves the privacy of the individual and asks for their consent before the vaccination status is sent to the external entity.