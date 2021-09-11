With many mobile companies having launched 5G phones, people are thronging shops to buy these even before the network is launched. Afterall, we all strive to be ahead of the game when it comes to using technology. We don't know the exact date of launch of the 5G network in India, but that doesn't stop us from wondering how it is going to make a difference in our lives.

And so, we dig for more information on what 5G actually means, what's the science behind the speed of the internet and how it is going to impact our health and environment

When will the 5G network arrive in India?

The 5G network is likely to be launched by mid or second half of 2022. It is said that companies including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already started testing the network in various places. Around 40 million smartphone users will be using the 5G network in India within one year of its launch.

What is the speed of a 5G network when compared to 4G?

5G can be significantly faster than 4G, which delivers up to 20 gigabits per second on the peak data rates and 100+ megabits-per-second on the average data rates. The network is designed to support a 100x increase in the traffic capacity and network efficiency.

What are the adverse effects of the 5G network on our health?

There are a lot of adverse effects on our health because of the strong radiation emitted during the process. A lot of scientists, researchers and doctors protested even before the launch of this network in other countries. More than 10,000 scientific studies and papers showcase the harm to human health caused by these radiations. It includes alteration of heart rhythm, altered gene expression, altered metabolism, cancers, cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, impacts on general well-being, learning and memory deficits, impaired sperm function and miscarriage, neurological damage and a lot more.

What impact will the 5G network have on our environment?

The aim of the new 5G network is to make more people use devices at faster rates than before. Hence, there will be a lot of energy consumption globally. Energy consumption contributes to climate change, and it seems like it is only going to worsen with the launch of 5G. Besides this, a lot of scientific studies have found these radiations have adverse effects on birds, insects, vertebrates and plants. The development and reproduction in birds and insects will be impacted a lot. There will be increased abnormalities in animals when exposed to these radiations.