Yes, we know you have a few questions. So we have tried to answer a bunch for you so you can spend some time wondering if your friendly, neighbourhood (not Spiderman) needs one too!

What does a smog tower do?

Smog towers generally are just huge air purifiers. It forces polluted air through various filters to ultimately let out cleaner air. The tower at Anand Vihar which was inaugurated on Tuesday, is a downdraft tower.

What is a downdraft smog tower?

It means exactly as it sounds like. Polluted air is forced in from the top and clean air comes out from the bottom. The tower is more than 20 metres high. This helps reducing particular matter in a localised environment.

Who built it?

The tower was built by Tata Projects Limited in collaboration with NBCC (India) Ltd as their consultant. The filtration system was developed by the University of Minnesota.

Is this the only tower in Delhi?

No, a week ago another smog tower was inaugurated at Connaught Place but that tower is not functional yet and filters are still being installed.