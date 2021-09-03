The aftermath of the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over in India. And Kerala is facing the wrath of it. When the state started reporting over 30,000 fresh COVID cases each day, the neighbouring Karnataka had imposed institutional quarantine for travellers coming from the state.



Here's what it is all about.



Who has to undergo institutional quarantine in Karnataka?



Anyone who is entering the state from Kerala has to be under institutional quarantine for seven days. The facility should be sponsored by the traveller's employer/ college (for students).



What if the traveller is fully vaccinated or has tested negative for COVID?



While it is mandatory for everyone (vaccinated or unvaccinated) to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is less than 72 hours old, before entering the state, they still have to undergo the mandatory quarantine. After that, an RT-PCR test will be done and they have to test negative.



Is anyone exempted?



Yes. Short-term travellers are provided an exemption. It includes constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses, children younger than two, people visiting for emergencies, students and parents coming to Karnataka for a maximum of three days for examination and transit passengers. However, they still have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate.