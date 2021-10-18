After almost two years of the COVID pandemic, COP26 is the largest global climate event to be held. This edition is to be held in the United Kingdom in November 2021. At a time when India and other countries are experiencing the negative impact of climate change, it is important that they form policies and guidelines to reverse this impact. Incessant rains causing floods, earthquakes, landslides and a lot more is happening in India because of climate change. With India's participation in COP 26, we hope that strict measures will be taken to reverse the impact of climate change.

We try to understand the story behind COP and how different countries plan to work here

What is COP26 and what does the number 26 stand for?

COP stands for Conference of the Parties which will be attended by countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a treaty that was signed by different countries in 1994. Every year, the COP Convention on Climate Change is held. This year, it will be the 26th meeting, hence the number COP26.

What can we expect from COP26?

It is the biggest climate change summit the United Kingdom has ever hosted. After the pandemic and 2015's Paris Agreement, this is the most important climate event. Presidents and Prime Ministers from around the world will present a report on what new policies were introduced in their countries and the impact it has had in the light of climate change.

How is the Paris Agreement related to COP and what rules did it lay down?

The Paris Agreement was signed by 195 countries when they met during the COP21 in Paris in 2015.

- Reduce the number of harmful greenhouse gases and increase renewable energy like wind, solar etc.

- Keep global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celcius and try to limit it to 1.5 degrees

-Spend $100 billion dollars every year on climate finance to help poor countries with a commitment to further finance them in the future

How much did India spend to combat climate change?

Our country has spent $19 billion on average against the required $170 billion to combat climate change. According to the estimates. A whopping $2.5 trillion is required until 2030 to combat climate change.

Is it necessary for India to act with urgency in terms of action against climate change?

Being the world's third largest emitter of carbon dioxide, India's electricity and heating sector produces 1.1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions every year. Since Coal is largely used in every sector in India, more coal-fired plants are planned by the government. Hence, the emissions will definitely increase. The government and other stake holders must hold the industries accountable and set a certain thresholds for them against pollution. Asking the citizens to change their age-old practices cannot make much difference in climate change.